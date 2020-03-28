Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$640,844.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$640,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,624,376.

Reid Drury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total transaction of C$548,550.00.

TSE ENGH opened at C$42.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

