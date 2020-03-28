Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$548,550.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total value of C$548,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,208,828.

Reid Drury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$640,844.00.

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$30.97 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENGH. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

