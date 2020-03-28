EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $334,013.40 and approximately $167.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

