Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 814,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 198,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

EEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

