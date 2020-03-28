Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Buys $57,843.55 in Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 3,595 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,970.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ebix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ebix by 228.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Ebix by 18.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.