Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPLO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

