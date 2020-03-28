Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,820,000 after buying an additional 531,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrexon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Intrexon by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,813 shares in the company, valued at $471,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533 over the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:XON opened at $3.14 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $558.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

