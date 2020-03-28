Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLYC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.