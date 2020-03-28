Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $63,000 Position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 664,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 543,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Community Health Systems by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 465,027 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Community Health Systems by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 566,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 265,366 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $457.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.