Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,567 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

