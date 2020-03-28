Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,162 New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $632,806.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Milner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

NYSE:SNR opened at $2.95 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

