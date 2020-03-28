Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,420 F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNB opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

