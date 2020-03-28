Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,696 Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.56%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXSQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.