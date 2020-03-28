Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vedanta by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 402,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEDL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Vedanta Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.