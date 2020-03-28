Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $286.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.36. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

