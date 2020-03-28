Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 58,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,769.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul M. Meister bought 353,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

