Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $94,000 Investment in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OptiNose by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

