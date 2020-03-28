Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $32,000 in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

ConforMIS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ConforMIS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.26.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.