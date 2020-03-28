Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 860,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 563,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $498.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

