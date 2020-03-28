Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,517 On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONDK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDK opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. On Deck Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ONDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

