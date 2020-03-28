Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,440 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $2.99 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOMX. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

