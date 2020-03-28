Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,057 SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

