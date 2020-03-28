Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. Evercore ISI cut Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial cut Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

