DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Trading 6.8% Higher

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.24, 112,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 32,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 622.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

