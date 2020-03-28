DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Trading 6.8% Higher

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.24, 112,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 32,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
