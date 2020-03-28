DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.26).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMDS. Bank of America lowered DS Smith to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 374.38 ($4.92).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 278 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

