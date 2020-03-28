Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domtar by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Domtar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

