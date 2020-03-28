Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.