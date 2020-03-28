Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinBene and IDEX. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $902,081.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,020,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.