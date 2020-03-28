Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $746,427.62 and approximately $154.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,961,467,947 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

