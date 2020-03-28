DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.62, 179,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 151,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 54,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,797.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 91,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

