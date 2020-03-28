Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of .

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.32.

DVN opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

