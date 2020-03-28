Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.31 ($15.48).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.05 ($10.52) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a 12 month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

