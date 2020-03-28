Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Deluxe worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $25.21 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

