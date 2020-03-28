DCC’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,655.13 ($100.70).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.80) on Wednesday. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,470.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,421.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.