DAO.Casino (BET) Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 113.2% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $103,180.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012683 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

