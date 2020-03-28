Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Dana worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $2,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Dana’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.