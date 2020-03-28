CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Trading 6.4% Higher

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.21, 119,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 63,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a PE ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

