CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given New GBX 1,130 Price Target at Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.23. The firm has a market cap of $604.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £49,392 ($64,972.38).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

