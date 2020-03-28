Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.