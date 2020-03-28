Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

