Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,949 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

