Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $173.65 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.