Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nevro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of NVRO opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

