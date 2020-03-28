Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,641 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Olin worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

