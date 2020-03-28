Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.