Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,292 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of HXL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

