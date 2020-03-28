Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6,571.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.