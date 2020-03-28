Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $471.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $608.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.45. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

