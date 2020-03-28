Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

