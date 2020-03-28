Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 60,479 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

